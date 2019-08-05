EAU CLAIRE — Florence Julia Boyle, 93, of Eau Claire died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
She was born July 27, 1926, to Peter and Theresa (Bohnert) Kleusch in Chippewa Falls. She was the youngest of six children. Florence married Robert A. Boyle, Nov. 15, 1949, at Holy Ghost Church. Florence graduated from McDonell High School in 1942, as valedictorian at age 16. After graduation, she went to work for her father at his gas station in Chippewa Falls. Here is where she met her husband, Bob, when he stopped in to buy some minnows. They married four months later.
Florence loved to feed and watch the birds outside and always had parakeets that she lovingly cared for. Flowers and her garden always brought her great enjoyment, along with the Packers and the Badgers. A simple good hamburger was her favorite meal. She and Bob lived a simple, happy life with a strong faith in God.
Survivors include a son, Thomas (Debra Olson) Boyle of Minnetonka, Minn.; one daughter, Jane Boyle of Eau Claire; George and Dereane Gobler and family, of Eau Claire; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert in 1997; sisters, Agatha Graham, Genevieve Ackley, Bernadette Kleusch, Iola Price; brother, Roman (Sonny) Kleusch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Saint Patrick Parish.
Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., in Eau Claire, with Father Brian Jazdzewski officiating. Inurnment will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation beginning at 11 a.m. prior to service.
A special thank you to the staff at Dove Healthcare West, Mayo Hospice, her friends at Dove and special friends, Shelly Kern and Jim Dillion.
