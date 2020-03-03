Florence Milas

Florence F. Milas, 83, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, while being surrounded by her family and caregivers, at Country Terrance in Stanley, Wis. Florence was born April 3, 1926, to Stanley and Frances (Paul) Drozd in Chicago, Ill. Florence married Stanley Milas Oct. 18, 1943, at St. Mary’s Church in Stanley.
Florence and Stanley worked many years farming and raising their children. Florence also worked many years at Victory Memorial Hospital, as a housekeeper. After retiring, she went on to work as a foster grandparent, for over 20 years at the Stanley-Boyd Schools. She loved helping the little ones learn to read.
Florence always enjoyed gardening, playing cards and cooking for her family. Florence is survived by her children, Stanley (Susan) Milas of Boyd, Nancy (Craig) Cornell of Gulf Shores, Ala., Richard (Marsha) Milas of Albuquerque, N.M., Shirley (Sam) Olson of Boyd, and Michael (Tracy) Milas of Boyd; 15 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and one sister, Bernice (Alfred) VanCanneyt.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Frances Drozd; her husband, Stanley; her brother, Victor; three children, James, Gerald and Rita; one daughter-in-law, Beverly; one great-grandson, and one great-great-granddaughter. Florence will be missed greatly by all of her family and friends. Rest in peace.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the Holy Family Church in Stanley. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.
Lunch will be served following the service at Colburn Town Hall.