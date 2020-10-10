Floyd Niesen

Floyd “Big Man” J. Niesen, 87, of Chippewa Falls went home to be reunited with his twin brother, Lloyd, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Floyd was born Oct. 9, 1933, in the town of Cleveland, Chippewa County, to Edward and Agnes (Thill) Niesen and attended school at Holy Ghost in Chippewa Falls.

In 1952, Floyd enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served in Guam, on the USS Kennebec and USS Ingersoll and was honorably discharged in 1956. Floyd met his future wife on a blind date and 18 months later, on Sept. 14, 1963, Floyd was united in marriage to Eva Cecelia LeMay at St. John’s Catholic Church in Paris, Wis.

Floyd worked for 30 years at American Motors/Chrysler Automotive Plant in Kenosha, Wis. After retirement, Floyd and Eva moved back to what he called “God’s Country” in Chippewa County. Floyd enjoyed polka dancing, gardening and spending time in the great outdoors from sun up to sun down and playing cards.