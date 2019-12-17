Floyd Thorine Tande, 86, of Chippewa Falls, town of Wheaton, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
He was born Aug. 10, 1933, in Colfax, to Francis and Alice (Egan) Tande. He graduated from Colfax High School, class of 1951. On Aug. 27, 1953, Floyd marred Donna May Ferry.
Floyd served in the U.S. Army from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1955. He then attended and graduated from the Eau Claire Vocational School in 1958. Floyd worked for Lakeside Aluminum and Ford Motors in Menomonie, Johnson Manufacturing in Chippewa Falls and then Uniroyal in Eau Claire until his retirement in 1992.
He enjoyed spending time at his lake property in New Auburn. Floyd was a master at fixing or building almost anything and when he did, it was made to last.
Floyd is survived by his wife of 66 years, Donna; their five children, Diane Larson of Chippewa Falls, Daniel (Dianna) Tande of Elk Mound, Denise Shervey of Chippewa Falls, Doreen (Kevin) Zachau of Eau Claire, Darla Tande of Eau Claire; a sister, Jeannine Spielman of River Falls; four grandchildren, Jason Larson, Ryan Shervey, Kyle Shervey and Jon Cahill; two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Austin Larson; and his beloved black cat, Snowball.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, LaVerne Tande; and a sister, Marian Sylte.
A private family service for Floyd will be held in the spring.
Memorials are greatly appreciated and may go to the Chippewa County Humane Association.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.