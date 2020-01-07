Frances Butler

Frances A. Butler, 100, of Chippewa Falls passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls with her loving family by her side.
She was born Frances A. Bresina June 28, 1919, in the town of Tilden and was the 11th of 15 children of Thomas and Mary (Zwiefelhofer) Bresina. She attended St. Peter’s Grade School in Tilden.
On Feb. 22, 1941, Frances married Charles W. Butler and they had three children.
She worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Joseph’s Hospital in the OB department for several years. She loved taking care of the babies and their mothers. After retirement, she and Chuck spent many happy years at their cabin on Mud Lake in Chetek.
Frances is survived two children, Kenneth (Charlotte) Butler and Elizabeth (Jim) Ritzinger both of Chippewa Falls; seven grandchildren, Robert, Michael, Michelle, Julie, Jeanne, Steve and Wade; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Gertie, Delores and Rita Bresina; and by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; a son, William; a grandson, Paul; her parents, Thomas and Mary; her brothers, Bernard, Frederick, Joe, Albert, Henry, Bob, George, Art and Tom; and sisters, Ida, Martha, Dr. Bertha, Helen and Marie.
A memorial Mass will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 13, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, until the time of services at noon at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.