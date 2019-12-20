Francis F. Bohl, 82, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Francis was born Dec. 13, 1937, in the town of Tilden, the son of Martin and Bernice (Schindler) Bohl. He had served honorably in the U.S. Army.
On May 11, 1963, Francis married Alice Turner at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.
Francis had worked as a milk hauler and then worked for Bohl & Proulx for over 45 years.
Francis was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974, Catholic Order of Foresters, the Optimist Club and Holy Ghost Church; and volunteered for Special Olympics, Heyde Center for the Arts, Chippewa Pals, Friends of Jesus and also volunteered at the Chippewa Falls Fairgrounds where he installed plumbing; and was a mentor at school.
Francis is survived by his loving wife, Alice; two sons, Randall (Dawn) Bohl and Charles Bohl both of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Ronald Bohl of Chippewa Falls; three sisters, Jane (Norman) Harms of Jim Falls, Lucille Zenner and Donna (Michael) Bowe both of Chippewa Falls; and two grandsons, Jacob (Kayla Jansen) and Alex (fiancé, Haley Collum).
Francis was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, and from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Knights of Columbus will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 5 p.m. both on Sunday at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.