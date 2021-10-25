Frank “Frankie” Korbel, age 93, of Buffalo, Minn., is rejoicing in Heaven with his Lord and Savior. Frankie passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, surrounded by family while singing “Today Your Mercy Calls Us.”

Frankie was born in Tiffany Township in Boyceville, Wis., on January 6, 1928, to George and Mary (Gary) Korbel. He was baptized January 22, 1928, and reaffirmed his faith through confirmation on August 30, 1942, at the Trinity Lutheran Slovak Church. Frankie attended the countryside schools from 1st to 8th grade.

Frankie was drafted into the United States Army on April 6, 1946. He took his basic training in Fort Knox, Kentucky, eventually going overseas, to serve in World War II, where he ended up in Kumanoto, Japan. On October 28, 1947, he was honorably discharged.

In 1950 Frankie took on a job working at Honeywell in Golden Valley, Minn., where he worked for 38 years until he retired. During those years Frankie also dependably served as a part time custodian at St. John’s Lutheran Church. After retirement he and Marvel decided to take on the job of reading Meters together for Wright Hennepin Electric. Still not enough, Frankie drove truck for Dan and Jerry’s Greenhouse — a job that he richly enjoyed.

On September 14, 1951, Frank Korbel and Marvel Joyce Koolmo were united in marriage in the Trinity Lutheran Slovak Church of Boyceville, Wis. Six children were born to this union.

Frank was a faithful servant of the Lord serving as an Elder, Trustee and Sunday School Teacher.

Throughout his years Frankie remodeled five homes, reroofed many homes, planted his fair share of trees, cut wood, tinkered, fixed, painted and helped wherever he was needed. Frankie was a man of God, going out and helping many families, friends and those in need.

One of Frankie’s greatest joys was carrying the title of Grandpa. Frankie loved his grandchildren and spent a lot of time with them. He was extremely proud of each of his grandchildren and the people they are becoming.

Survived by loving wife, Marvel Joyce Korbel of 70 years; son, David (Cynthia) Korbel, son, Daniel (Jackie) Korbel, daughter, Denise (Scott) Gertjejansen, son, Douglas Korbel, son, Dana (Suzanne) Korbel, and daughter, Darlene LaFave; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren (plus two on the way); and two great-great-grandchildren (plus one on the way); sister, Mary Kuzmick; brother, Edward (Ann) Korbel; and beloved in-laws and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents, George and Mary (Gary) Korbel; brothers, George and John; and sister, Bessie. (Frank’s parents came to America from Czechoslovakia).

Visitation Monday, October 25, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buffalo. Funeral services and luncheon will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 302 NE Second St., Buffalo, Minn., on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. A private family interment will be held at Camp Riley at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Frankie would like donations to go to: Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org, Veteransuicide Prevention, and or Noah’s Ark Preschool at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buffalo.