BRAINERD, Minn. — Franklin Bruce Abramson, 78, of Brainerd passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Barney S. and Evelyn M. Abramson of Chippewa Falls; and his two sisters, Janice and Sharel.
He is survived by his wife, Mariellen; and their three children, Jennifer, David, Ellen; and his beloved granddaughter, Evie.
The family would like to extend enormous gratitude to the entire staff of St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd for the compassionate care they provided.
Funeral services were 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby, Minn. Visitation was one hour prior to the services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local youth music program or library to celebrate Bruce’s love of music and literacy.
Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.