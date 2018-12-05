Frederick Dobbs, 89, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Chippewa Manor, surrounded by family and under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice.
Fred was born March 29, 1929, in Colfax, to George and Annie (Camplin) Dobbs. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from February 1951 until December 1952.
On July 10, 1951, he married the love of his life, Judith Lofthus, at Colfax Lutheran Church.
Fred was an avid outdoors-man who loved hunting, fishing, camping and traveling. He held the best fish fries for his family and friends. His children truly treasure the adventures and love of the great outdoors he shared with them. His wisdom, sense of humor and wonderful stories will be fondly remembered by many.
He has been a long time member of Central Lutheran Church. Family and friends were always a high priority for Fred. He considered anyone he met part of his family.
Fred will be deeply missed by his wife of 67 years, Judy; children, Cindy (Charles) Olson of Iron River, Wis., David (Bonnie) Dobbs of Bloomer, Lori (Mark) Hughes of Lake Nebagamon, Wis., and Dawn (Dean) Siddons of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Jessica (Matthew) Hirsch, Todd Olson, Matt (Megan) Hughes, Nicole (Jim) Linn, Annie and Molly Dobbs and Katelyn and Kyle Siddons; great-grandchildren, Kianna and Skyler Hirsch and Hunter Hughes; sisters-in-law, Amie Dobbs, Carolyn Dobbs, Ruby Moats and Dorothy Lofthus; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and the countless friends he has made during his life. He treasured every one of us.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Charles, Joseph and Geoffrey Arlen.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Military honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council will be held immediately following the service at the church. Interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie, at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service Friday at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Central Lutheran Church, Luther Park Bible Camp of Chetek, Wis., or donor’s choice is preferred.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.