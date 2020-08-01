CORNELL — Gail Adeline Mittermeyer, 74, of Cornell passed away quietly at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire Sunday, July 26, 2020, with her family by her side.
Gail was born in Chippewa Falls, the seventh of 10 children, to the late Edward J. Mittermeyer, M.D. and Adeline Mittermeyer, R.N. Nov. 13, 1945. She graduated from Cornell High School in 1964 and later married the late Thomas McChesney of Cornell. She lived and worked for periods of time in Madison and La Crosse, as well as Manhattan, Kan., then eventually earned a degree in nursing and enjoyed serving many people and families as an RN at the Cornell Care Center.
“Girlie” will forever be remembered by her incredible spirit as well as her tender compassion and smile for everyone she met. She was the most devoted mother anyone could ask for, as well as a dedicated grandmother, a loving sister, a caring friend, and a cunning card player. “Girlie’s” incredible spirit and enormous heart showed through in her intensity for life, inspiring everyone around her to get “fired up.” She will also be remembered for her love of music and dancing.
Gail is survived by her three boys, Matt, Jess, and Jack. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Kiara, Brett, Bryce, Joseph, Tessa, Chloe, Laura, Drake, and Rhiannon. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Kay Blanchard, Jane Valmore and Lee Mittermeyer; and is survived by Ann Ruud, Madison, Sue Johnson, Chippewa Falls, Frank Mittermeyer, Cottage Grove, Betty Rivers, Cornell, Peggy Taylor, Vadnais Heights, Minn., and Edward Joseph Mittermeyer, Cornell; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home Cornell, with Deacon Dennis Rivers officiating.
Inurnment will follow the service at the Cornell Cemetery.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the funeral home.
Express online condolences at www.bortonleiserfuneralhome.com.
Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the services, Social distancing, no contact and face coverings are mandatory.
