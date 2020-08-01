× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORNELL — Gail Adeline Mittermeyer, 74, of Cornell passed away quietly at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire Sunday, July 26, 2020, with her family by her side.

Gail was born in Chippewa Falls, the seventh of 10 children, to the late Edward J. Mittermeyer, M.D. and Adeline Mittermeyer, R.N. Nov. 13, 1945. She graduated from Cornell High School in 1964 and later married the late Thomas McChesney of Cornell. She lived and worked for periods of time in Madison and La Crosse, as well as Manhattan, Kan., then eventually earned a degree in nursing and enjoyed serving many people and families as an RN at the Cornell Care Center.

“Girlie” will forever be remembered by her incredible spirit as well as her tender compassion and smile for everyone she met. She was the most devoted mother anyone could ask for, as well as a dedicated grandmother, a loving sister, a caring friend, and a cunning card player. “Girlie’s” incredible spirit and enormous heart showed through in her intensity for life, inspiring everyone around her to get “fired up.” She will also be remembered for her love of music and dancing.