EAU CLAIRE — Gale G. Aude, 73, of Eau Claire died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Dearwood Adult Family Home, town of Seymour. Gale was born Feb. 22, 1947, to Herb and Helen (Hennekens) Aude in Chippewa Falls.

Working on the family farm, he loved driving John Deere tractors, baling hay and milking cows. He also worked at CRI as an assembler for many years. Gale was a joyful soul with a great sense of humor.

He is survived by his brother, Gary Aude of Eau Claire; his sister, Carol (Leon) Pecha of Lakeville, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Keith Aude.

Many thanks to Elaine Reynen, the Dearwood staff and Heartland Hospice for the loving care they provided for Gale.

Private services were held. Inurnment will be at a later date in Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is providing arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com