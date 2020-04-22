× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAU CLAIRE — Gary W. Aude, 75, of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.

Gary was born June 12, 1944, to Herb and Helen (Hennekens) Aude in Chippewa Falls.

Working on the family farm, he loved feeding the chickens, picking eggs, gardening and helping his mother in the kitchen. Gary also worked at CRI as an assembler for many years.

Gary had a knack for remembering the names and faces of the many people he met over the years.

He is survived by his sister, Carol (Leon) Pecha of Lakeville, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Keith, and brother, Gale.

Many thanks to Hailey Sikora, her staff at Chippewa Valley Group Home, Elaine Reynen and her staff at Dearwood Adult Family Home, for the loving care they provided Gary.

Private services and inurnment will be at a later date in Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel in Chippewa Falls is providing arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com.