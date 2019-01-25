George Robert Annis, 89, peacefully passed away Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Azura Memory Care of Eau Claire.
He was born Aug. 15, 1929, to George and Louise Annis in Milwaukee, Wis.
George was always a lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hiking throughout his life. He grew up in Chippewa Falls, first in the Stillson area and later in town.
George graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1947 and served in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II. In 1958, George earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in education from Wisconsin State College Eau Claire and went on to teach in Alma Center and Chetek. In 1962, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with his Masters of Science Degree. After graduation, George moved to Antigo with his family and began teaching at Antigo High School. In 1977, he was awarded the Westinghouse Science Award for meritorious work with science students. He had a special interest in ornithology and conservation.
George retired in 1985 and enjoyed an active life including hunting, trapping and fishing.
He is survived by his sons, Dana Annis and Jon Annis; and daughter, Gayle (Dan) Krecklow. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jennifer, John (Kaycee), Amanda and Timothy; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Donald Annis.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Azura Memory Care of Eau Claire and St. Croix Hospice and their staff for their outstanding care.
There will be a graveside service in the spring.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.