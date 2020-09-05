× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George William Hager, 88, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Care Partners Memory Care in Eau Claire.

George was born Dec. 14, 1931, on the 12 mile farm in Bloomer, to Rosetta (Martin) and Rudolph Hager. He attended the Brush Prairie School. When he was in eighth grade the family moved to a farm in the town of Lafayette. George graduated from Chi-Hi and enlisted in the National Guard and served for 20 years. He went to Tacoma, Wash., with the National Guard for the Berlin Crisis. After returning home he worked for Fritz Koepl, where he was employed for 30 years.

He was a hard worker and had many jobs in the winter months when he couldn’t do any farming. He butchered cows and hogs and did wiring and plumbing for family and friends.

In 1953, he married Janet Douglas.

He was a member of Operating Engineers Local 139, American Legion Post 77, and Moose Lodge #246. He enjoyed playing cards with friends and an occasional trip to the casino.