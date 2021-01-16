Gerald Edward Joas, 99, of Chippewa Falls and a life-long resident of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Wissota Place under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Gerald was born to Etha May (Chapin) and Conrad Joas Aug. 23, 1921, in Chippewa Falls. He attended St. Charles Grade School, McDonell High School, and the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire.

Gerry enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force (USAAF) in June of 1942 and served until November of 1945. He then returned to college and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1946 with a B.S. Degree in finance. He co-owned the Chippewa County Abstract and Title Company with Patrick J. O’Connell for 50 years.

Gerry was a member of the American Legion Post #77, Chippewa Falls Elks Lodge #1326, Noon Kiwanis Club (67 yrs.), The Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974 and the Old Goats Coffee group. He served on the Board of Directors, Spectrum Industries (45 yrs.) and was also a life-long member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish.

Gerald married Susan Jane Lambert June 19, 1948, at Holy Ghost Church, Chippewa Falls. Their marital journey would blossom for 68 years.