Gerald Edward Joas, 99, of Chippewa Falls and a life-long resident of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Wissota Place under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Gerald was born to Etha May (Chapin) and Conrad Joas Aug. 23, 1921, in Chippewa Falls. He attended St. Charles Grade School, McDonell High School, and the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire.
Gerry enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force (USAAF) in June of 1942 and served until November of 1945. He then returned to college and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1946 with a B.S. Degree in finance. He co-owned the Chippewa County Abstract and Title Company with Patrick J. O’Connell for 50 years.
Gerry was a member of the American Legion Post #77, Chippewa Falls Elks Lodge #1326, Noon Kiwanis Club (67 yrs.), The Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974 and the Old Goats Coffee group. He served on the Board of Directors, Spectrum Industries (45 yrs.) and was also a life-long member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish.
Gerald married Susan Jane Lambert June 19, 1948, at Holy Ghost Church, Chippewa Falls. Their marital journey would blossom for 68 years.
He is survived by his four loving children, Connie Pyatt of Minneapolis, Minn., Jacque (Dan) Daniel of Chippewa Falls, Richard (Mary) Joas of Carver, Minn., and Patrick (Joel) Joas of Eden Prairie, Minn.; seven grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
For relaxation, hobbies included golf, travel, wood carving, Irvine Park, football (particularly the Packers and Badgers) following the stock market and a good Friday night fish fry.
He is preceded in death by his parents; devoted wife, Susan J. (Lambert) Joas (2016); sisters, Catherine (Norm) Duel and Mary (Pat) O’Connell; brothers, Kenneth (Rose); George (Merilynn) and infant brother, Leonard.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at St. Charles Church, Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish of Notre Dame Church will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Family and friends may visit one hour before the time of services on Wednesday, January 20, at St. Charles Church.
Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.