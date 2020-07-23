× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gerald “Jerry” A. Wucherpfennig, 83 of Chippewa Falls, town of Wheaton, died Sunday July 19th at home after a courageous battle with interstitial lung disease and sarcoidosis. His wife of 61 years, children, and grandchildren, will greatly miss this very proud farmer and loving dad.

He was born March 29, 1937, in Eau Claire, to Inez M. Lee and Amos A. Wucherpfennig. They lived in the town of Wheaton, where Gerald was a fourth generation farmer. Graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1955.

Jerry was an active member of the Wheaton community through his whole life. He was involved with Sunnyside 4-H when he was young and continued to be involved when his children were part of the Sunnyside 4-H family. During his high school years, he was a FFA member and this is when he started his registered Holstein dairy heard, that expanded over the years, achieving many milk quality awards from Land O’ Lakes. He also served on the boards for the Land O’ Lake Coporative, as well as the Chippewa County Holstein Association. Not only was he busy with the dairy aspect of farming, he was also diligent crop farmer. Later years he continued with crop farming and raising beef.