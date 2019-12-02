Gerald “Jerry” D. Bergeman, 64, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
He was born May 20, 1955, in Chippewa Falls, to Shirley (Shaffer) and Warren Bergeman. Jerry grew up in Chippewa Falls and following high school, went on the obtain his master plumber license. He resided in Chippewa Falls, where he worked as a plumber. He was also employed at Uniroyal, where he continued to utilize his skills in maintenance. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially if he was hunting or fishing.
He is survived by his son, Justin (Rachael) of Canon Falls, Minn.; two sisters, Julie Bergeman and Karen Benson; three brothers, Thomas “Tommy” (Lai), Jack (Kathy) and Steve (Kathleen); two grandchildren, Brandon and Makinlee; two great-grandchildren, Ayden and Aubrey; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, William “Bill” Bergeman.
You have free articles remaining.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Butch and Jackie’s Bateman Tavern, town of Lafayette, Chippewa Falls. Private interment will be held at Bateman Cemetery, town of Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and appreciated.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.