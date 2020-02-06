ROSCOE — Gerald “Jerry” H. Schindler, 76, of Roscoe passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born Nov. 7, 1943, in Colfax, Wis., the son of Herman and Lidwina (Bohl) Schindler. Married Sharon Kryszczuk July 2, 1966, in Chippewa Falls.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; daughter, Sheila (Chris) Schindler-Ivens; sons, Michael (Annalisa) Schindler and Brian (Emily) Schindler; nine loving grandchildren, brothers, Vernon (Mary) Schindler and Kenneth (Ione) Schindler; numerous nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, Diane Schindler and Yvonne (Chuck) Kryszczuk-Grimes; brother-in-law, Zig (Adra) Kryszczuk. Predeceased by his brother, Donald Schindler; and niece, Barbara Schindler.
Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Stanislaus Church, 201 Buckbee St., Rockford, Ill. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, Ill., with Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Jerry’s name. For complete obituary, visit www.delehantyfh.com.