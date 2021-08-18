Geraldine “Gerry” H. Najbrt, 99, of Cadott, Wis., passed away peacefully on Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home.

Gerry was born on October 3, 1921, to Peter and Emma (Duetsch) Geist in Boyd, WI.

She grew up in the Boyd area and was married to Elmer Najbrt on October 7, 1942, in Boyd, Wis. Following marriage they lived and farmed in the Town of Goetz until they retired and moved to Cadott. For the several years Gerry has been a resident of the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home.

Gerry was a long time member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic church in Cadott and was active in the Little Flower Circle.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards and gardening.

Geraldine is survived by her children: Emily Dahl, Louise (Elmer) Sadlovsky, Douglas (Patricia) Najbrt, Gregory Najbrt, Christine (Jim) Mickelson, Gloria (Mike) Hangartner and Darlene Mitchell; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and four great great grandchildren and also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Emma Geist; husband Elmer; grandson Jeramie; twin sister Lucille Bourget; sisters: Bernice Moldrem, Catherine and Sylvia Geist and sons in law Gordon Dahl and Walter Mitchell.