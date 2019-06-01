Geraldine Goulet

TILDEN — On Friday, May 31, 2019, the Lord called His daughter, Geraldine, of Tilden, home. She was 92.
Geraldine was born June 28, 1926, to her parents, August and Louise (Benish) Loew of Tilden. She was raised on their farm. As a young girl she would make her own clothes, cook with her mom, and fish with her dad. She had three brothers and one sister, and they all attended St. Peters school. Geraldine loved to sing in the choir.
When she was old enough, Geraldine went to work at Mason Shoe until she met the love of her life, Clayton. They married June 6, 1950. The couple lived in Chippewa Falls where they raised six children. In 1961, they moved to Tilden, where Clayton farmed and Geraldine gardened. When Clayton fell ill, Geraldine took care of him until he passed away in January 1985.
Geraldine stayed on the farm and continued gardening, putting puzzles together, cooking, sewing, and quilting. She was active in Homemakers, Women’s Card Club, volunteer work, and St. Charles Church.
Geraldine is survived by her children, Dan (Mary) Goulet, Nancy (Joe) Lenfestey, Darlene (Ed) Beaudette, Richard (Ruth) Goulet, Karen (Roger) Charipar, all of Chippewa Falls, and Mary Kay (Jeff) Patterson of Harrison, Tenn.; 15 grandkids, Candice, Robin, Karri, Wendy, Ryan, Chris, Laura, Lisa, Shelly, Jacob, Kirk, Kevin, Adam, Clay, and Lucus; 21 great-grandkids, brother-in-law, Wayne Feuling; sister-in-law, Blanche Loew; many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton; parents, August and Louise Loew, brothers, Ken, Robert, and August “Pete” Loew; sister, Bernadette “Toots” Feuling; brothers-in-law, Clifford and Robert Goulet, Jim McDonald, and Art Schuster; and sisters-in-law, Sylvia Goulet, Nilah McDonald, and Lucille Schuster.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, June 5, at St. Charles Parish. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations should be referred to the St. Charles Community Center.
The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to St. Joseph’s Hospice and nurses, Fay, Sara, Carol and Cindy; Dr. Schifeling, and her night caregivers, Heidi, Sharon and Barb.
Geraldine was a wonderful lady. She was thoughtful, caring, and had an infectious smile. She was an excellent cook, and always made sure to have fresh chocolate chip cookies on-hand. She had a quiet strength and a deep faith, and she will be loved and missed forever.
