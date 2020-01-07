Geraldine Mahal

STANLEY — Geraldine H. Mahal, 91, of Stanley passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley. She was born at home April 14, 1928, to the late Edward and Hazel (Hatfield) Samplawski. Gerri attended area schools and graduated from Stanley High School. On July 7, 1947, Gerri married Theodore J. Mahal at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Stanley.
Gerri worked side-by-side with Theodore on the family farm for 51 years. She also worked at Victory Medical Hospital as a CNA for 24 years and at the Stanley Boyd High School Library for five years. She loved raising her children, greatly enjoyed attending sporting events for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed watching tennis, golf or the Brewers.
Gerri is survived by her children, Connie Bergman (special friend Rich) of Almena, Ted Mahal of Boyd, Donna (Dave) Manley of Boyd, Thomas (Erika Gilpin) Mahal of Stanley; grandchildren, Tim (Renee) Mahal, Scott (Melissa Gross) Bergman, Sonya (Ashley) Hodges, Matthew (Holly Morrison) Mahal, Becky Straszkowski, Amanda Haas, Chad (Debbie) Haas, Ryan (Tammy) Haas, and Chris (Samantha) Haas; great-grandchildren Tyler (Shelby), Brady, Mahalia, Lacianna, Brandon, Jason, Aaron, Georgianna, Benjamin, Anthony, Jacob, Sydney, Wesley, Brantley, Troy, Ryleigh, Paisley and Fred; sisters, Florence Wald of Stanley and Phyllis Stanek of Columbus; sister-in-law, Cleone Samplawski of Boyd and Birdie Samplawski of Beaver Dam, Wis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore; brothers, Harold, Everett, Clarence, Norman, George, Bernard and Wayne; sisters, Alva Torisk and Katherine Wald.
A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Plombon Funeral Home in Stanley. Pallbearers are Tim, Scott, Matt, Chad, Ryan, Chris and Sonya. Burial will follow at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Stanley. There will be a visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.