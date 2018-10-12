Geraldine Seichter

CADOTT — Geraldine “Shorty” M. Seichter, 81, of Cadott passed away Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at her home.
Geraldine was born Nov. 26, 1936, the daughter of Samuel and Martha (Gerber) Roder in Jim Falls. Shorty was a longtime resident of the Cadott area, she was employed as a cook for the Cadott High School and was employed at the Northern Wisconsin Center where she retired.
Geraldine is survived by her children, Brian (Becky) Boyea, Denise (Craig) Knitter,
Lynnette (Tom) Jenness, Lori (Al) Wik and Bruce (Diedre) Boyea;
Stepchildren, Scott (Donna) Paull, Denise (Jim) McConville, Kerri (Mike) Richards
and Chad (Theresa) Seichter. Also survived by 21 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren,
and a sister, Verlene (Pete) Peterson.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Boyea and Clarence Seichter;
Parents, Samuel and Martha Roder; brother, Irvin Roder; and sister-in-law, Anita Roder.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cadott, with the Rev. Raymond Bell Officiating. Interment will be in the Brooklawn Cemetery Cadott following the service.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott and also one hour prior to the services Monday morning at the church.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.