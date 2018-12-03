Gerard “Gerry” Rossi, 63, of Chippewa Falls, beloved husband of 26 years of Linda (Lynn) Fredrickson, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Gerry was the son of the late Marilyn F. (Arnone) Ulrich and Celeste Rossi. He was born in New York City, April 26, 1955, and was raised in Fort Lee, N.J. He attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. In 1977, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism.
On Dec. 20, 1991, he and Lynn were married at Holy Trinity Church in Hackensack, N.J. He has been a resident of Chippewa Falls for the last 12 years.
Gerry was a loving and devoted husband. He and Lynn were inseparable after meeting in 1986 at his brother’s wedding in California. They spent 32 wonderful, devoted years together.
Gerry is survived by his loving wife, Lynn; brother, Mark (Kay) Rossi; sister, Celeste (Ted) Bowers; along with nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls, with Father Burish officiating. Interment will follow at Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.