Gertrude Gerber, 97, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Cornell Health Service.
She was born in 1922, the daughter of Andrew and Stella Shervey. She married Emil Gerber Feb. 7, 1942. They farmed in the town of Arthur, until November 1955, when they moved to Jim Falls. In 2002, they moved to Chippewa Falls.
She was a very loving and kind mother and grandmother. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, cooking, baking, playing cards, reading and flowers. In 2006, she traveled to Norway, where she visited with her cousins.
Gertrude is survived by her three daughters; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers; and all of her brothers and sisters-in law.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Faith Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Dan Wonderly officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Cornell Cemetery in Cornell.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.