EAU CLAIRE/CORNELL — Gertrude “Gert” Marie Solie, 89, of Eau Claire, formerly of Cornell, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Care Partners Memory Care in Eau Claire. She was born Aug. 2, 1929, in Hale to William and Ruth (Berge) Hagen.
Gert graduated from Osseo High School in 1947 and the Minneapolis School of Business in 1948. She began her career at Rayovac Corporation in Madison and a few years later returned to the Eau Claire area and worked at Presto Corporation. In 1951, Gert met her future husband, Marshall “Monk” Solie, on a ski hill at Telemark Lodge in Cable, and they were married Aug. 27, 1960, in Osseo and made Cornell their home for many years. Gert worked as secretary of Cornell Elementary School for 35 years and retired in 2000. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Gert is survived by her son, Jon (Ann) Solie, and their daughter, Karen Ferris, and her son, Isaac; daughter, Kären Solie (Gino Lambo); brother, William Jul Hagen; sister, Ellen (Rocky) Thompson; brother-in-law, Michael Olson; nieces, Lisa (Jerome) Lanners, Lori (Tom) Jaskowski, Jessica (Brandon) Leinon and Sue (Jim) Solie Patterson; nephews, Scott (Lyndy) Olson, Bjorn (Judy) Olson and Jacob (Cindy Haug) Thompson; beloved dog friends, Buddy and Elle; as well as many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall; parents, William and Ruth Hagen; sister, Rachel Olson; parents-in-law, Henry and Jennie Solie; brother-in-law, O.B. Solie; and sisters-in-law, Helen Hagen and Lorraine Solie.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 9, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S. Sixth St., Cornell, with Pastor Andy Schottelkorb officiating. Gert’s family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time Aug. 9 at the church. Inurnment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given in the name of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S. 6th St., Cornell, Wis., 54732.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Care Partners Memory Care-Birch Street and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their generous care and support for Gert.
Express condolences online at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com. Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services.