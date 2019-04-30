CORNELL — Gladys Caroline Hartzell, 93, of Cornell, passed away peacefully at the Cornell Health Center Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born Aug. 7, 1925, the daughter of Leon and Lila (Gisch) Ankney in Chippewa County.
Gladys graduated from Cornell High School in 1944. She worked for a short time in Chicago and returned to Cornell and worked as a typesetter for the Cornell Courier. She married the love of her life, Kenny Hartzell Sr. June 1, 1945. They celebrated 67 anniversaries together. They settled on a farm in Crescent, to raise their sons. After Ken contracted polio the family moved to Cornell.
She worked at the dime store and was active in the community and church. She sold Avon for many years and worked at the Sears store in Cornell, until her retirement. She spent many hours cross stitching. She was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she served as secretary and was a Deacon for 20 years.
Gladys and Ken raised four sons, Kenny (Sue), Denny (Dessie), Bruce (Sue) and Lonnie. Her Sons blessed her with seven grandchildren, Carrie (Dan), Sherri, Jeremy (Darsie), Darin (Sara), Derek, Stephanie (Brad) and Ryan (Becky). In turn they gave her 14 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Cole and Luke, Jenessa, Zoe and Kenny, Jayna and Jaxon, Mary, Baxter, Harper and Tanner,Theo, and Taylor and Ella.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenny; their son, Lonnie Lee; her parents; and all six of her siblings, Doug, Doran, Boyd, Gordon, Joyce and Violet.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at the First Presbyterian Church in Cornell. Interment will follow at the Cornell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church.
