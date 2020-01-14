Gladys Henderson

Gladys M. Henderson, 94, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Lake Hallie Memory Care while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
She was born Nov. 15, 1925, in Loraine, Wis., to Thomas and Ella (Ulrich) Sheehan and was raised in the Shell Lake and Spooner area.
On June 10, 1944, she married Lynn Henderson in Pine City, Minn. They resided in Shell Lake, then Eau Claire until moving to Chippewa Falls in 1956, where she worked as a nursing assistant at Chippewa Manor and in private homes.
Gladys is survived by her daughters, Shirley (Ronald) Anderson of Chippewa Falls and Diana (Donald) Peterson of Stanley; grandchildren, Ryan (Jennifer) Peterson, Leigh Peterson, Christopher (Susan Ingram) Anderson and Lisa (Jesse) Nass; great-grandchildren, Samuel and Elliott Peterson and Tayler Nass.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; six brothers, and three sisters.
Interment will be at a later date next to her husband, Lynn, at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.