Glenn Klevgard

Glenn attended school in Bennett Valley, and later attended Whitehall High School. As a young man he worked for his dad, building barns, houses, and remodeling jobs, and often completed the plumbing and electrical work as well. At age 16, he rented a farm and farmed up until he was drafted into the Army as a combat engineer. He obtained the rank of Sergeant and served active duty in Korea from 1951 to 1953. He was awarded two bronze stars and was a member of the American Legion. He also served on Old Baldy and Heartbreak Ridge. Upon his return to the states, he lived in Illinois and began working at his uncle’s restaurant for a short period of time. He then became employed by Rawleigh Farm. It was in Illinois where he met his wife, Shirley Gantz, they got married and then returned to Mondovi area. Glenn raised chickens near Eau Claire and later became associated with the Wisconsin Produce Co. Inc. He worked with farmers in the Eau Claire area on a project calling for the conversion of dairy barns to chicken broiler houses, to provide a supply for the processing plant in Eleva. When the company was acquired by Doughboy Industries in 1955, he joined the firm. He left his position as plant manager in Eleva, to take a position as the general production manager in Fairbault, Minn., until he took a position as general manager at New Richmond Farms. He rose to become the vice president of the Agri-Group, and was also part owner of Family Farms in Eleva. Glenn and Shirley returned to Eleva, where they opened up Hi-Way Feed Service, serving farmers in the local area beginning in 1982.