STRUM, Wis. — Glenn Klevgard, 90, of rural Strum passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire, Wis., while under St. Joseph’s Hospice Care. Glenn was born March 5, 1931, to Bernard and Orvilla (Risen) Klevgard at Grandpa Andrew’s farm in Bennett Valley, with Grandma Amelia being the midwife. At the time Glenn was born, his parents lived on a farm in Gilmanton, Wis.
Glenn attended school in Bennett Valley, and later attended Whitehall High School. As a young man he worked for his dad, building barns, houses, and remodeling jobs, and often completed the plumbing and electrical work as well. At age 16, he rented a farm and farmed up until he was drafted into the Army as a combat engineer. He obtained the rank of Sergeant and served active duty in Korea from 1951 to 1953. He was awarded two bronze stars and was a member of the American Legion. He also served on Old Baldy and Heartbreak Ridge. Upon his return to the states, he lived in Illinois and began working at his uncle’s restaurant for a short period of time. He then became employed by Rawleigh Farm. It was in Illinois where he met his wife, Shirley Gantz, they got married and then returned to Mondovi area. Glenn raised chickens near Eau Claire and later became associated with the Wisconsin Produce Co. Inc. He worked with farmers in the Eau Claire area on a project calling for the conversion of dairy barns to chicken broiler houses, to provide a supply for the processing plant in Eleva. When the company was acquired by Doughboy Industries in 1955, he joined the firm. He left his position as plant manager in Eleva, to take a position as the general production manager in Fairbault, Minn., until he took a position as general manager at New Richmond Farms. He rose to become the vice president of the Agri-Group, and was also part owner of Family Farms in Eleva. Glenn and Shirley returned to Eleva, where they opened up Hi-Way Feed Service, serving farmers in the local area beginning in 1982.
Glenn had a real love for music; he could play the guitar and sing, and often inspired other to enjoy music as much as he did. Glenn and Shirley had four children, and an infant child, Jean Marie, who died at birth. After the death of his dear wife, Shirley, Glenn met and married Thelma Goss, his wife and companion of 23 years. They built a cabin in the Big Creek area, where they spent many happy days with family and friends.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Thelma; daughters, Christine Stein, and Cindy Klevgard; sons, Andrew (Julie) Klevgard, and Mark Klevgard; stepdaughter, Shirley Ann Paffel; stepsons, Dale (Sherri) Goss, and Darrin (Gayle) Goss, his brother, Mayland (Alice) Klevgard, grandchildren, Bradley (Tami) Klevgard, Matthew Klevgard, and Kaci (Eric) Kroeplin; Glenn was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Shirley; brothers, Orland “Bud” Klevgard, and John Klevgard; sisters-in-law, Liz Klevgard, and Carol Klevgard.
Glenn was a very honest, caring, loving, hardworking man and will be very missed by his family and friends. There will be a public visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Talbot Family Funeral Homes in Mondovi, Wis. There will be a private family service following the visitation. Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi location, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left at talbotfuneralhomes.com.