Glenna Annis

Glenna J. Annis, 78, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at her residence.
Glenna was born Aug. 12, 1940, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Anton and Vivian (Christensen) Hager.
On April 23, 1960, she married Darrell Annis at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.
Glenna worked in foodservice at the Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.
Glenna is survived by her children, Cindy (Doug) Etlicher of Chippewa Falls, Carol (Diane) Annis of Hesperia, Calif., and Tamara (Chris) Jancosko of Flower Mound, Texas; three brothers, Duane (Bev) Hager, Jim (Patty) Hager and Keith (Linda) Hager all of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Carol (Ceciel) Audorff of Chippewa Falls; five grandchildren, Nick (Anna) and Mitch (Katlin) Etlicher, Emily, Kate and Erin Jancosko; and one great-granddaughter, Brynn Etlicher.
Glenna is preceded in death by her husband, Darrell; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the village of Lake Hallie.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services at noon Tuesday, Oct. 23 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.
Glenna loved her family, camping, casinos, traveling in the winter to Texas and California, and the summers at their camper.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.