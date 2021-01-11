Gloria Ann Hultine, 81, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Originally from Rio Rancho, N.M., Gloria spent the last three years living with her daughter's family in Chippewa Falls. It was there that she experienced a peaceful and holy death surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Gloria was born Jan. 3, 1940, in Albuquerque, N.M., the daughter of Arthur and Ruth (Rieb) Gatewood. Despite having survived polio as a toddler, she went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps as a young woman. Later, she earned a bachelor's degree from the University of New Mexico. She worked as an administrative assistant for Sandia National Laboratories for 30 years until her retirement in 2002. Gloria spent many hours tending her garden while enjoying the beautiful Sandia Mountains visible from her backyard. She loved the beautiful desert of the Albuquerque valley, where hot air balloons frequently drifted over her house. Gloria was also active in her community and sang in a local chorus. She was a gifted artist and singer. Her great pride and joy were her children, who grew up to be respected members of their communities.