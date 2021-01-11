Gloria Ann Hultine, 81, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Originally from Rio Rancho, N.M., Gloria spent the last three years living with her daughter's family in Chippewa Falls. It was there that she experienced a peaceful and holy death surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Gloria was born Jan. 3, 1940, in Albuquerque, N.M., the daughter of Arthur and Ruth (Rieb) Gatewood. Despite having survived polio as a toddler, she went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps as a young woman. Later, she earned a bachelor's degree from the University of New Mexico. She worked as an administrative assistant for Sandia National Laboratories for 30 years until her retirement in 2002. Gloria spent many hours tending her garden while enjoying the beautiful Sandia Mountains visible from her backyard. She loved the beautiful desert of the Albuquerque valley, where hot air balloons frequently drifted over her house. Gloria was also active in her community and sang in a local chorus. She was a gifted artist and singer. Her great pride and joy were her children, who grew up to be respected members of their communities.
But Gloria's greatest and most defining work was her devotion to her God and her church. She was a lay member of the Order of the Brothers of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel. As a Third Order Carmelite, she led a life of prayer, contemplation, and service to those in need. Gloria helped lead the founding of a local BeFriender Ministry, where she and her fellow ministers provided a listening presence to shut-ins suffering from illness, loneliness, and loss of loved ones. When illness finally took away her mobility, Gloria mourned the loss of her ministry but continued to pray for the salvation of souls to the very end. May God show her the same love and mercy that she showed others.
Gloria is survived by her son, Chuck (Carmen) Good of Albuquerque; and her daughter, Valerie (Daniel) Rislove of Chippewa Falls; and her grandchildren, Gabriel, Giles, Josh, C.J., Daniel and James. She is also survived by her brothers, Phillip, and Robert Gatewood; one sister, Linda Curran Haughey; and six great-grandchildren, Jordan, Joshua, Devin, Andres, Marianna and Grayson.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur P. Gatewood Sr. and Ruth (Rieb) Gatewood; and two brothers, Arthur P. Gatewood Jr. and James Alan Gatewood.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will celebrate the funeral Mass. Interment will be at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque with military rites.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of local arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.