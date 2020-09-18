Gloria Arneson

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gloria E. Arneson, 93, of Chippewa Falls passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Dove Healthcare Rutledge Home. She was born at home in Eleva, Wis., April 11, 1927, to Mary (Schneider) and Clarence Rudy.

Gloria’s parents taught her and her eight brothers and three sisters important lessons during their youth; hard work never hurt anybody and the ability to play and appreciate music was a lifelong gift. After listening to Clarence on the fiddle and Mary play piano and yodel, Gloria was encouraged to learn the guitar, harmonica and piano.

Gloria attended high school in Chippewa Falls, and began working at the Skogmo Café when she was 17 years old. She met Ormal Arneson while attending a dance at Rainbow Gardens and that’s where they had their wedding reception a year later. She also worked at the Coffee Cup in Cadott and later at Hoss’s Café in Chippewa.

Gloria was proud to be known as “The Problem Solver” while working at Cray Research. She was personally recognized by Seymour Cray for developing a new process. She was also able to use her ability to think outside the box while working with students in the special education program for 18 years at Southview Elementary School.