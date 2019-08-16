BLOOMER — Gordon W. Geissler, 82, of Bloomer died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer, surrounded by his loving family.
Gordie was born April 6, 1937, in Chippewa Falls, the son of George and Lorraine (Rasch) Geissler. He served honorably in the U.S. Army. On Sept. 2, 1961, Gordie married Bonita Pierce at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls. He was a dairy farmer most of his life. He was a member of St. Charles Church.
Gordie enjoyed trips to Turtle Lake, was an avid Brewers and Packers fan and loved his family, especially spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Gordie is survived by one son, Gordon Jr. of Chippewa Falls; six daughters, Chris (Greg) Anderson of Chippewa Falls, Carol (Randy) Fanetti of Bloomer, Cindy (Tim) Schimmel and Cathy (Terry) Samens, both of Chippewa Falls, Darlene (Josh Vick) Bowe and Maria (Josh Lomprey) Cooper, both of Bloomer; one sister, Rita Geissler of Eau Claire; 27 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Gordie was preceded in death by his wife, Bonita, Feb. 7, 2011; his parents; and one brother, Allen Geissler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Eagleton Cemetery, town of Eagle Point. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
