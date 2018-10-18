ALTOONA -- Grayson Mathew Eichinger, 8 month old son of Mathew Eichinger and Crystal (Smart) Hamm, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.
Grayson was born Feb. 9, 2018, in Eau Claire. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his parents, Mathew and Crystal; sisters, Brynn and Alayna Hamm; four-legged buddy, Remi; grandparents, Susan Ernst, Melody and Joe Eichinger; great-grandparent, Illa “June” (Klatt) Evans; uncle, Ryan Eichinger; and aunt, Kelly Eichinger; great-aunts and uncles, Dee and Ed Giwojna, Rick and Kendra Evans and family, Joseph and Glynis Evans and family; numerous other relatives. Preceded in death by great-grandpa: Duane “Tim” Evans.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Olson Funeral home in Bloomer with a visitation from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Private burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.