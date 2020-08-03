× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harold G. Zempel, 93, formerly of Chippewa Falls, was called to the arms of Jesus Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Osseo, Wis., to George and Adelia (Pehlke) Zempel. Harold’s passion was working with children. He worked for 35 years as a psychologist/counselor for the Chippewa Falls School District. He also worked for the Strum and Osseo school districts as a teacher.

Harold’s faith was very important to him. He served on many faith-based boards and committees during his career. He was a longtime member of the Optimist Club in Chippewa Falls. Harold loved spending time with family, playing games and talking.

Harold is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 69 years, Cleo, daughter, of Arup and Caroline Nelson of Strum, Wis.; and his daughters, Lori Venditti of Nashville, Tenn., Shari Engel of Rochester, Minn., and Rebecca Stringer of Atlanta, Ga.; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tamara Jones of Waco, Texas; and grandson, Matthew Venditti.

A celebration of life service with family members, was held Aug. 2. An interment service was held at the gravesite in Osseo.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Zempel family. To leave a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.