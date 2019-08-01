EAU CLAIRE — Harold H. Helland Jr., 81, of Eau Claire passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire. A service will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 9, with a visitation starting at 11 a.m. at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy., Altoona. Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Tags
Recommended
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Funeral Homes
Locations: durand
715-672-5691