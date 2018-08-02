Harold H. Hunt, 87, of Chippewa Falls, passed away surrounded by loved ones Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Chippewa Manor under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Harold was born Aug. 8, 1930, to Christie (Withie) and Martin Ray Hunt in Todd County, South Dakota near the town of Kilgore, Neb. Born the fifth of five children, Harold started his life on a little farm located on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in southwest South Dakota. His father and mother farmed there with the help of their five sons. In 1938, they moved to a farm near Sheldon, Wis. In 1941, the family moved again to a farm near Bloomer.
On April 5, 1956, Harold married Marian Hurt (both of Bloomer) at St. Paul’s Church in Bloomer. Harold and Marian began their married life together in a small apartment in Chippewa Falls before moving to their home on the west hill of Chippewa Falls where they lived happily for 62 years and raising their 16 children.
Corp. Harold Hunt was a veteran who served in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. Charles Church, McDonell Booster Club, Moose Lodge 246, American Legion Post #77, VFW Post #1038 life member, Knights of Columbus Chippewa Falls Goldsmith Council #974 life honorary member, and the past grand counselor of UCT #335 Chippewa Falls.
Harold worked in North Dakota on a ranch for seven years prior to serving in the U.S. Army. Harold worked for 38 years at Chippewa County Highway Dept where he retired as the Shop Foreman in 1992. Harold also worked for many years digging graves and doing lawn care maintenance of the Chippewa Catholic Cemeteries as well as Rest Haven & Calvary Cemeteries in Eau Claire.
His retirement years were spent traveling, enjoying his many hobbies of lawn care, working at Heckel’s and Mason Shoe, coffee with friends, his children and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marian; nine sons and six daughters, Marilyn (Michael) Devine, Marty (Pam) Hunt, Dan (Linda) Hunt, Rose (Geoff) Hunt, Robert (Cynthia) Hunt, Mary (Michael) Rau, Jackie (Jon) Hunt, Jerry (Dana) Hunt, Dennis (Annette) Hunt, Kris (Rich) Simonson, Rick (Heather) Hunt, Mark (Sherilyn) Hunt, Angela (Jeff) Laramy, Kevin (Erin) Hunt, Nicholas (Margaret) Hunt. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Clifford Hunt, Carl (Irene) Hunt; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Christie Hunt; his son, Herbert Hunt; his brothers, Clarence Hunt and Claude Hunt.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will follow at Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at 10:30 a.m. all at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Knights of Columbus will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Harold and Marian Hunt Family Endowment Fund at Community Foundation of Chippewa County (PO Box 153) Chippewa Falls, Wis., 54729 or Herb Hunt Memorial Fund at MACS (1316 Bel Air Blvd.) Chippewa Falls, Wis., 54729.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.