Harold Zempel

Harold G. Zempel, 93, formerly of Chippewa Falls was called to the arms of Jesus Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Osseo, to George and Adelia (Pehlke) Zempel. Harold’s passion was working with children. He worked for 35 years as a psychologist/counselor for the Chippewa Falls School District. He also worked for the Strum and Osseo Wisconsin school districts as a teacher. Harold’s faith was very important to him. He served on many faith based boards and committees during his career. He was a longtime member of the Optimist Club in Chippewa Falls. Harold loved spending time with family, playing games and talking. Harold is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 69 years, Cleo, daughter of Arup and Caroline Nelson of Strum; and his daughters, Lori Venditti of Nashville, Tenn., Shari Engel of Rochester, Minn., and Rebecca Stringer of Atlanta, Ga.; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tamara Jones of Waco, Texs; and grandson, Matthew Venditti.