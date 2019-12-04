Harriet Elizabeth Geissler, 97, of Chippewa Falls passed away on the morning of Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls.
Harriet was born in Gilman, Wis. and preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Amanda (Avard) Dick; sister, Philomene (Dick) Rudi, of Cornell; brothers, Bernard, Cornell and Martin, Rapid City, S.D.; husband, Ervin, Chippewa Falls; and son, Lawrence (Larry) of Drummond. Harriet is survived by her daughter, Charmaine of Eau Claire; sons, Richard (wife, Lynn), John (wife, Marilyn), Chippewa Falls; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Harriet was a devoted, caring and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, to all her family and always willing to help family members and friends without hesitation. Her home was an open door to family and friends, whereby she would treat them with genuine open kindness, friendship and hospitality day or night. One would never leave mom’s house hungry as her hospitality always included something to eat whether you were hungry or not, as she was a great cook. Harriet’s favorite pastimes were crocheting afghan throws for each family member and maintaining her flower garden and plants. Harriet was a devout Catholic, who practiced her religion every day with prayer and was a faithful parishioner of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. After her children were out of high school, Harriet worked at Fabritek, Nabisco Coffee and Cray Research. At Cray Research she was a quality control inspector and in 1981 was the very first retiree of Cray Research and recognized accordingly.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 6, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls, followed by a luncheon in the Holy Ghost Church cafeteria. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls at a later date. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls and from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon Friday at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
Mother will be dearly missed by family and friends, but we will find comfort and solace in knowing that she is now in God’s hands and reunited with her husband/dad in eternal peace. If you desire to send a donation, please send it in Harriet’s name to either Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls, or the charity of donor’s choice.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.