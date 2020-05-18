× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Harry J. Prince, 76, of town of Cooks Valley passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at home peacefully in his sleep.

He was born Sept. 5, 1943, at his home in Chippewa County, the son of Frank and Laura (Hebert) Prince. Harry attended St. John’s Catholic School and graduated from Bloomer High School in 1961. On Aug. 1, 1964, Harry married Judith Zwiefelhofer at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. They celebrated 55 joyous years of marriage together.

Many years ago, Harry began his working years at Klinger Farms. After his marriage to Judith, he worked as a leather cutter at Mason Shoe. Later he worked in the munitions division at National Presto Industries. Ultimately, he worked for 32 years as an aide at the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls, retiring in 2005.

Harry was a longtime member of the Bloomer Moose Lodge 1077. He was also a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley, where he served as the cemetery caretaker for over 20 years. Harry was also a member of the Bloomer Rod & Gun Club and Rural Heritage Tractor Club.