STURTEVANT, Wis. — Mr. Harry Wayne Ramseier, 76, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Chippewa Falls, Nov. 9, 1942, the son of the late Harry Fred and Lorraine Faye (nee: Zillyette) Ramseier. He graduated from Cadott High School. After graduation, Harry proudly served his nation with the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964.
On April 29, 1967, he married the love of his life, Marietta Dekan in Augusta, Wis.
Family and friends are invited to meet for a visitation from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A service celebrating his life will follow at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. The service will conclude with military honors. A private interment will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wis. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403, 262 552-9000. www.Draeger-Langendorf.com.