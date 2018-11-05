Haylee J. Hickle, 10, of Chippewa Falls died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, as a result of an accident.
Haylee was born Oct. 21, 2008, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Jason Daniel Hickle and Sara Jo Schneider. Haylee attended Southview Elementary School in Chippewa Falls.
Haylee was a great sketch artist, she loved crafting and painting with her mother. Her dream was to be an animator. She shared a love of noodles with parmesan cheese and butter with her mother. One of Haylee’s most enjoyable moments was watching over her pesky little brother, Jasper. She loved to play with her cat, she named Kitten and her dog, Rory, collecting unicorns and rainbows and was an excellent reader. She enjoyed participating in the Girl Scouts Troop (Troop #3055), and BLAST at CVBC. Haylee and her friend Austin Yetter were known as “two peas in a pod,” they understood each other. Haylee had recently built a strong bond with her cousin Ryder Miltenberger.
Haylee is survived by one brother, Jasper Wayne Olver at home; paternal grandparents, Barb and Paul Hickle of Valrico, Fla.; maternal grandmother, Judy Schneider of Chippewa Falls; maternal grandfather, John Schneider of Stanley; uncles, Lenny Schneider of Chippewa Falls and John (Justine) Schneider of Cadott; and aunts, Shannon (Bryan) Miltenberger of Tampa, Fla., Brenda (James) Jones of Bloomer and Linda (Dan) Schick of New Auburn; and many cousins.
Haylee was preceded in death by her mother, Sara Schneider, Nov. 3, 2018; and her father, Jason Hickle Feb. 25, 2012.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Chippewa Valley Bible Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. James Woldhuis will be officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie.
Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Chippewa Valley Bible Church in Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.