KENOSHA, Wis. — Hazel May Stagliano, 81, of Kenosha, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at ManorCare surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pinedale, Ohio, Jan. 21, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Loretta (Erickson) Mastin. She moved to Eau Claire, as a child and was a graduate of Chippewa High School.
On April 17, 1965, she married James J. Stagliano in Eau Claire. They relocated to Kenosha. He preceded her in death July 3, 2005.
Survivors include her six children, Theresa Wirth, James Stagliano Jr., John (Vicki) Stagliano, Lori (Angel) Salmeron, Sara Stagliano, Mark (Kim) Stagliano; 16 beloved grandchildren; 10 beloved great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Gretchen) Mastin; a sister, Ellen (Jack) Wendt; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Mastin.
She is preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Joanne and Frank Lamberson; a daughter in infancy, Beverly Wirth; a great-grandson in infancy, Harrison Buckner; and two brothers, Ralph Mastin Jr. and Loren Mastin.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Proko Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory, 5111-60th St., Kenosha, WI 53144, (262) 654-3533. Visit and sign Hazel’s online memorial book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com.