Hazel “Hess” Beatrice Morrison, 97, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Lake Hallie Memory Care while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Hess was born Oct. 8, 1921, in Deposit, N.Y., the daughter of Gerard and Mildred (Hamblet) Hessinger. After graduating from Deposit High School, she attended the School of Nursing at Johnson City, N.Y. and graduated in September 1944 as a registered nurse specializing in surgery. Hess enlisted in the U.S. Army Nursing Corps toward the end of World War II and served in Manila. While in Manila, a dashing young Navy Lt. Commander from Menomonie chose her for a date to a party aboard a fleet of minesweepers. “You could step from one minesweeper to another and party all the way” said Hess. After Manila she finished her Army career as a First Lt. in Japan.
On Oct. 6, 1946, she married that dashing young man, Earl Morrison, in Deposit, NY. They lived in Santa Fe, N.M. for 10 years, then moved to Chippewa Falls. Hess worked as a RN at St. Joseph’s Hospital from 1963-1988, retiring as Nursing Supervisor.
She is survived by her son, Donald (Judith) Morrison of Houston, Texas; daughter, Deb (Jeff) Buckli of Chippewa Falls; grandsons, Noah and Adam Morrison, Matthew (Naomi) Buckli, and Jason (Jess) Buckli; great-grandson, Andrew Buckli; great-granddaughter, Austynn Buckli; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl in 1999; her parents; her brothers, Harold and Ray Hessinger; and sister, Myra Spano.
Hess had a full life of helping those in need, a life of caring and sharing. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and volunteered for Girl Scouts, Meals on Wheels, Literacy Volunteers of America, Chippewa Falls Mentor Program, Open Door Clinic, and Red Cross Bloodmobile for 21 years. When she was not busy with volunteer work she loved to play golf and bridge.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Our House Assisted Living, Lake Hallie Memory Care, and Aaron of St. Joseph’s Hospice for the loving care they gave Hess.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at First Presbyterian Church, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Barry Boyer officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and also one half hour prior to the service at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Presbyterian Church, or the Community Foundation of Chippewa County in the name of Hazel Morrison.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com.