Helen Duffenbach

BLOOMER — Helen Clara Duffenbach, 98, of Bloomer died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Country Terrace in Bloomer surrounded by her loving family under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Helen was born June 9, 1921, in the town of Woodmohr, the daughter of Thomas and Anna (Borofka) Grill five miles south of Bloomer on County Hwy. C on her parents’ farm. She was born the 10th of 11 children.
Helen attended a one room schoolhouse for seven years and St. Paul’s Catholic School for one year. She graduated from Bloomer High School in 1938 and moved to Chippewa Falls in 1948. Helen worked at the Naborhood Bakery for 28 years and several places before that.
Helen is survived by three sons, Barry (Josephine) Grill of Bloomer, James and Paul Duffenbach both of Chippewa Falls; eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; eight brothers, Frank, Arthur, Herman, Roman, Thomas Jr., Ambrose, Patrick and Gilbert Grill; and two sisters, Marcella Hable and Margaret Walsh.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, Nov. 11, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, until the time of services at noon at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.