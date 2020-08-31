Helen E. Bowe

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Luke, Aug. 9, 2013, whom she missed dearly; son-in-law, Bryon “Beaner” Schemenauer; her parents; four brothers, James, George, Norman and Duane Derks; three sisters, Verona Poirier, Rose Marie Derks and Delores Connor; and one great-granddaughter, Angel Bowe.

Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Sept. 3, at St. Peter’s Church in the town of Tilden. The Rev. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Thursday, Sept. 3, at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Helen’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Chippewa Manor for their compassion and outstanding care they have shown to our Mother.

Per the state mandate, face masks are required for all those attending.

