Helen Rineck

Helen “Toddy” M. Rineck, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines in Altoona while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
A private family service will be held. Interment will be with her parents at Lakeside Cemetery in Cumberland, Wis.
Memorials are preferred to Grace Lutheran Foundation-Chapel or Christmas Village in Irvine Park.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
