Helen Rineck

Helen “Toddy” M. Rineck, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Communities—River Pines in Altoona while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

She was born May 6, 1930, in Canby, Minn., to Walter J. and Evangeline (Martz) Pressler. When she was a young girl, the family moved to Chippewa Falls where she attended Chippewa schools. Over the years she resided in Wheaton, Lake Wissota and the West Hill neighborhood of Chippewa Falls, with a short of period of time in Oconomowoc, Wis.

On May 17, 1947, she married Eugene H. Rineck. After many years of marriage they separated but remained best of friends.

Helen was a housewife and also held different managerial positions at various restaurants in Wisconsin, most memorable was the Renegade in Bloomer. She and Eugene were former owners of White Owl (now Loopy’s in Wheaton), which her father built. She was also a member of Wisconsin Indianhead Restaurant Association and served as president.

In retirement, she worked at Dairy Queen next to Irvine Park. She also volunteered her time as “Grandmother” for the Chippewa Falls School District. She was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church where she also volunteered.