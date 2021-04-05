Helen T. Schemenauer, 83, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, following a short but courageous battle with cancer, with her loving husband and family by her side.

She was born Dec. 9, 1937, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of William and Ida (Zwiefelhofer) Swoboda. She attended St. Charles Grade School and graduated from McDonell Memorial High School in 1955. Helen married James Schemenauer July 20, 1957, at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Chippewa Falls. This July would have been their 64th wedding anniversary. She worked at the Chippewa Manor for close to 20 years, sharing her kindness with those in need.

She enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s sporting events and concerts. She also loved her flower gardens, playing cards, especially “Tic,” and watching the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Helen was a member of Holy Ghost Parish and volunteered for church and school functions.