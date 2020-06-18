× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Henrietta G. (Spaeth/Wittrock) Campbell, 86, of Chippewa Falls passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

She was born March 26, 1934, in La Crosse to Rose Ann Spaeth and Floyd Scott. Rose Ann married Francis Wittrock in 1938. Henrietta (Hank) grew up in Chippewa Falls, and graduated from Chi-Hi, class of 1952.

While working at the soda fountain at Bennett Walgreens in Chippewa Falls, she met the love of her life and Dec. 14, 1953, she married James Matthew Campbell at St. Charles Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.

They resided in Chippewa Falls, where she raised their six children and made their home. Her first job was at Bennett Walgreen Drug Store, then at Mason Shoe, where she retired to raise their six children. Once her kids were grown, she worked at the Salvation Army Store in Chippewa Falls. Henrietta loved to decorate for the seasons, especially Christmas. She also was an avid collector of Campbell’s Soup items, elephants, dolls, etc. Summers found her working in her flower beds, fishing and always reading a book. Winter found her doing her genealogy.