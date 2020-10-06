Henry Kolpien, 95, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

He was born Aug. 21, 1925 to Claus Sr. and Mary Ellen (Evenson) in Thorp.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Henry married Flora Mae Mansur June 9, 1944, in Chippewa Falls. Henry worked for the Soo Line Railroad until his retirement.

Henry lived life to the fullest. He was a hard worker and good provider. He will be remembered for being able to fix anything and for his cooking, which he learned to do in the Navy. He passed along great values to his children, such as respecting others, especially your elders. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage, yard work, chasing moles and other varmints, camping, Mounds candy bars, but mostly, he loved being with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his children, Theresa (Jerry) Livingston of Augusta, William (Sandy) Kolpien of Catawba, Patricia (Jerome) Michels of Chippewa Falls, Linda (Joe) Whiteside of Eau Claire, Sandra (Ronald) Dresel of Altoona, Charles Kolpien of Withee, Peggy Kolpien of Chippewa Falls, and David Kolpien of Cadott; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; along with many other relatives and friends.